StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

GTIM opened at $3.51 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.