StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

IRS opened at $4.83 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

