StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRS opened at $4.83 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
