StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Points International stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
