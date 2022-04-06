StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

