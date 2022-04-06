StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ZSAN stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

