StockNews.com Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

