StockNews.com Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SPCB opened at $0.53 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

About SuperCom (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

