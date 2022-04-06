StockNews.com Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
SPCB opened at $0.53 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About SuperCom (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.