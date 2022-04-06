StockNews.com Downgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA opened at $27.70 on Monday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.