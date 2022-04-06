StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
