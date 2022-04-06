StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

