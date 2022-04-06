StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
