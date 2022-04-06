StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

