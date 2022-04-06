Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
