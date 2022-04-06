Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

