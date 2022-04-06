Strong Price Reaches $68.20 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.20 or 0.00155533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

