Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of NN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NN by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NN by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.13.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

