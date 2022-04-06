Strs Ohio Buys 600 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in CMC Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CMC Materials by 90.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,170,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

