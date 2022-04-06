Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $8,103,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $4,858,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $4,297,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $3,966,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $598.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

