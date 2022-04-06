Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.18. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

