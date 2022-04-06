Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $867,955 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

