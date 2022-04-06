Strs Ohio Has $313,000 Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

