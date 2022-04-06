Strs Ohio Has $366,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

