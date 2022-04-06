Strs Ohio Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 60.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

