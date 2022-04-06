Strs Ohio Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 142.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.