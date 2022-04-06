Strs Ohio Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3,916.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.