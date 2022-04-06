Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 268.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.