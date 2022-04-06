Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -596.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

