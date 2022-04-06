Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Down 3.5%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 6,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,434,000 after acquiring an additional 422,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 678,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.