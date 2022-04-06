Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.85

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 8183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

