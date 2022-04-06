Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.88.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)
