Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

