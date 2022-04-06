Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Down 0.4%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SUUIF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.