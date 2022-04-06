SuperLauncher Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $5,016.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,903 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

