sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $148.42 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00106447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 148,816,034 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

