SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $38.94 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $529.76 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $474.20 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.