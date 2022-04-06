SVB Leerink Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other Axcella Health news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

