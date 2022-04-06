Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT Lowered to SEK 104 at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 382,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

