Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00105904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,439,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,097 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

