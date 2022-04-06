Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €127.00 ($139.56) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Symrise stock opened at €112.20 ($123.30) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of €104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.75.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

