Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 101,045 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

