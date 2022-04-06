Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 101,045 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12.
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
