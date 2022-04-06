Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.