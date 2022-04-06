TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$74.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $57.85 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

