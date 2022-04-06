Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.94. 1,080,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

