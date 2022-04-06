Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $124.99 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.