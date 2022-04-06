Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 170.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 114,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,196. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.