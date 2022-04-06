Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

