Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

