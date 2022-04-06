Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

IYT opened at $251.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.06. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.