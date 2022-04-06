Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $354.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

