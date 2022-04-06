Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,697,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,092,469. The company has a market cap of $350.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.