Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSU traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.