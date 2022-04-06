Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. 5,006,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,737. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

