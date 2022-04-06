Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.53 on Tuesday, reaching $182.65. 9,317,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $259.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

