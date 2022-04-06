Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.33 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.